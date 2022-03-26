CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0047

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $178,053.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,252.29 or 1.00073880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00278739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001521 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

