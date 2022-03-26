Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in March

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

