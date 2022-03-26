DAOstack Trading Down 5.8% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $58,516.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.98 or 0.99984279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

