Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $337.46 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Dash has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $130.52 or 0.00293983 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $337.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash launched on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,641,873 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

