Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Hits $253,297.47

Datamine (DAM) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $253,297.47 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00319648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004759 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.32 or 0.01328316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,160,375 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.