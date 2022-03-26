DDD Partners LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

