DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.67 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $682,127.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.02 or 0.06991325 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.27 or 0.99833654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043638 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

