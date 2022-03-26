Degenerator (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.32 or 0.00975577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.