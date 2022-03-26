Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.91 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

