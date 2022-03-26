DeltaChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00320024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004808 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.04 or 0.01327797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

