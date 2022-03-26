Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

