Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $176.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.