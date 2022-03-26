Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.
JNJ opened at $176.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
