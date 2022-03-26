Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$16.66 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.