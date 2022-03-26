Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 466.3% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

