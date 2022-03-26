Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

DTCWY stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

