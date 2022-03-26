Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.