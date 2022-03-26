Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

