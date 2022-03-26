DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $492,785.51

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $492,785.51 and $293.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

