Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 127,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

