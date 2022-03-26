Diamond (DMD) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $23,620.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,673,250 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.