DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

