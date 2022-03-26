DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

