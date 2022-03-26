DigixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $497.53 or 0.01119479 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $781.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 232.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003606 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 75,549 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

