DMScript Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $28,571.97 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.53 or 0.07025221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.68 or 1.00022738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042850 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

