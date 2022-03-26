DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

DNBBY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

