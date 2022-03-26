DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 472,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

