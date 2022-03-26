Dock (DOCK) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Dock (DOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $30.30 million and $3.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00229143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 746,354,374 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

