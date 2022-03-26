Donut (DONUT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,202.00

Donut (DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $275,979.38 and $1,202.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.61 or 0.07001051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.22 or 0.99829669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.