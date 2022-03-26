Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 25,082 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 4,035,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,378. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

