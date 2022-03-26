Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 947 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

