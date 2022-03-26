Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,041 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.14% of iStar worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iStar by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iStar by 86,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 485,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of iStar stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 437,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,933. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

