Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 176,751 Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. 1,200,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,115. Kyndryl has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

