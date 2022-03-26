Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $25.82 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Edison International worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $68.79. 2,226,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,878. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

