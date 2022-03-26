Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.