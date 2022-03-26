Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

