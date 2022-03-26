Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $213.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,853. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.40.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

