Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,720. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

