Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. 2,461,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.