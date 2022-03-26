Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 34,205 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $2,272,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

