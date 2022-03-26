Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 836.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,011,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.93. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

