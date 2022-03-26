Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. The stock had a trading volume of 838,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.