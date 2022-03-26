Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 20,344 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.67. 5,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

