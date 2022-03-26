Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,793 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.43. 2,355,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.63 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

