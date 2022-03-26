Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 77,759 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,759 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 1,770,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,128. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.