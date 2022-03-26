Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.67. 599,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.