Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DRXGY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.