Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

