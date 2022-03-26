DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00074246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00018773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

