Dynagas LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,664% compared to the average daily volume of 47 call options.
Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $128.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
