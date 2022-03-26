Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $15,257.16 and approximately $77,155.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00319648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004759 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.32 or 0.01328316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

